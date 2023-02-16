Young Sheldon season 6 episode 14 return date: Mandy’s in labor!

After what you see tonight on CBS, it makes all the sense in the world to want a Young Sheldon season 6 episode 14 to arrive. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait for at least a little while in order to see it.

As you would’ve guessed by the previous paragraph, there is no new installment set for next week. Instead, the plan is for the Big Bang Theory prequel to come back on March 2, and we know already that this will not be an ordinary episode. Instead, this is going to mark Mandy going into labor! It’s a huge moment and a potential payoff for a story that has been in the works for a really long time. This is also one that does still have some mystery around it, given that Georgie really doesn’t play that much of a role on the original sitcom.

To get a few more details about this episode overall, check out the full Young Sheldon season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

“A Launch Party and a Whole Human Being” – The Coopers can’t be found as Mandy goes into labor. Also, Sheldon is excited about the launch of his database, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Given that Emily Osment was promoted to series regular prior to the start of this season, we do tend to think more big stuff is coming for her character. The question, at least to us, is what some of that stuff is going to look like. We do still have a lot of this season to come in general; CBS has actually saved a good bit of Young Sheldon for the spring, more than likely to ensure the season ends in a pretty big way as opposed to going out with some sort of a whimper.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

