When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: The adjustment

If you are like us, we imagine that you are more than a little bit eager to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel. With that being said, you’re also probably frustrated by some recent events.

After all, why are we forced to wait until we get around to July — especially later on in the month? This is easily one of the biggest, most baffling questions out there, and there still isn’t all that much in the way of clarity as to why this is going down, save for the fact that the network seems to be prioritizing some new series before anything else.

Of course, with the premiere date delay comes delays in a lot of other things, and we’d say to go ahead and prepare for that all across the board. That means that we may have to be super-patient when it comes to not just a start-date announcement, but all sorts of other things including a trailer, over previews, new photos, and additional news on the future. We’ve already noted that this could mean a delay in a potential season 11, though that situation is a little more complicated and may just come down to whatever the network wants and when they want to do it.

In general, though, this delay is causing us to adjust a lot of our expectations and moving forward, we may just have to consider the Erin Krakow series a summer show, even if the whole idea of this feels a little bit strange on the surface. Yet, remember this: Sometimes, having a character-based story like this can be great escapism around this time of year. For the time being, we wouldn’t be altogether concerned that it is in any serious danger.

The most important thing? That you not only keep watching, but you tell your friends and family to do the same!

