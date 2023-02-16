Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 2/16?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are you going to be seeing the drama back on the air with SVU and also Organized Crime?

We recognize fully that the start-and-stop nature of a lot of these shows right now is frustrating. Right when we’re starting to get the series back from a hiatus, they go off again! What gives with this? Well, there are some reasons behind what we’re seeing, with the big one being that the producers need time to get episodes together behind the scenes. That means that, sometimes, we’re forced to be a little more patient than we’d really want to be.

Luckily, there is at least something good to share within now! After all, we are going to see all three shows back on the air in a number of hours! There are some big cases all across the board, including a story over on SVU where the future of Fin could be in jeopardy. For more, check out the synopsis below:

Law & Order season 22 episode 14, “Heroes” – 02/16/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After shots are fired in a popular nightclub, Cosgrove and Shaw suspect the spree was a ruse to target a sole victim. When security footage mysteriously disappears, Price and Maroun must rely on a witness who values his reputation over the facts.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 14, “Dutch Tears” – 02/16/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A recently released convict goes looking for his arresting officer, Fin Tutuola. Carisi tries to get an arrest warrant without a positive suspect ID. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 14, “All in the Game” – When a member of the task force goes missing, Teddy takes advantage of the chaos to make his escape; Bell secures a key piece of evidence in her case against Murphy.

Rest assured, this isn’t the only remaining episode for any of these shows coming in February — there is even more coming after the fact! Prepare yourself accordingly and get excited!

