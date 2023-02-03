Is Ainsley Seiger leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime? Is Jet ok?

Is Ainsley Seiger leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime following the events of tonight’s new episode? What happened to Jet?

Well, the closing minutes of the installment tonight are 100% the sort of thing that has us worried about the future of this character — after all, how can we not? It seemed like she was about to make an arrest after her undercover stint, where she was desperate to prove herself and made some tactical mistakes along the way. Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite right (to put it mildly) and now she’s been taken!

The good news is that, at least for now, she is still alive. Unfortunately, there is also no guarantee that she is going to stay that way. She is mostly just useful for however long she’s deemed so as a bargaining chip and at a certain point, she could be taken out.

The good news is that for now, there is no evidence that Seiger is going to be leaving the show. Of course, that may just be because the producers are keeping it secret. We are hopeful that Stabler and the rest of the unit are going to find a way to extract her, but it’s not going to be easy. Instead, we’re gearing up for one of the most high-stakes cases of the entire year. It’s dangerous given that Jet isn’t going to have the gift of resources at her side; she doesn’t have the gift of anything at her side at this point. She does have some skills, but may not have opportunities to make a mistake.

Odds are, the writers knew in advance that there was going to be some sort of brief hiatus after this episode. How else do you explain leaving on this cliffhanger?

What do you think is going to happen to Jet following the end of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

