All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date: Where is it at OWN?

What is going on when it comes to an All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date over at OWN? If you are confused, we don’t blame you! It has been a good six months at this point since the Simone Missick legal drama was last on the air, and we know that there is more coming.

So what is going on here at the end of the day? This could just be a situation where, for better or worse, everyone involved is taking their time. OWN may just be looking to find the right spot to bring the show back and maximize its value… or at least this is what we hope.

Here is what we can go ahead and tell you for now. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the plan is for All Rise season 3 to return at some point this year … but that’s it. The fact that they aren’t more specific than that makes us worried that it will continue to be a ghost town when it comes to news over the next month or two. We’d love some sort of announcement, especially given the dramatic way that the first part of the season ended.

We’ll go ahead and say that our biggest fear is that this long wait is going to end up causing some massive problems when it comes to a potential season 4. Remember that, for the time being, nothing has been confirmed on that front and we are in an era where content is getting more and more precarious. We’ll continue to hope for the best, but we’re going to need some additional news before we sit back and feel even remotely confident about the future.

Let’s just say that, at least in theory, there are so many more stories that could be told from the world of one Judge Lola Carmichael.

What are you most hoping to check out when it comes to All Rise season 3 episode 11, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

