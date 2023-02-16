Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The stakes at present

We already know that there is a certain amount of ambiguity surrounding Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at Paramount Network. Would we love for that to change? Without question, but there’s no clear sign it will in the immediate future.

The rumors around Kevin Costner’s long-term future on the series have led to plenty of questions as to whether or not the show will end — signs do point to at least us getting the second half of season 5 at some point, even if we do have to wait a little while to get some of those episodes. We hope it will still be summer, but let’s fate it: No matter when we get it back, people will watch. Just think about the saga that is around John and Jamie Dutton at present!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Could we see Wes Bentley’s character go after John, or his daughter Beth, in a bigger and bolder way than before? His conversation with Sarah Atwood certainly suggests so. Also, we have a new quote from Bentley (per TVLine) that gives you more insight into where this character’s head is at right now:

“After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective … Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn’t have ideas. Maybe he’s just another guy like the rest of them.

“That’s the loss of the pedestal [he was on] … The deity is gone. I think that’s why Jamie’s choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie.”

This is how big the stakes are at present, and that’s also why we are willing to wait a good while to see the second part of this season, provided that it means more of Costner. We need to see John and Jamie go toe-to-toe, even if Jamie is somehow the victor in the end.

Related – See more of why Yellowstone season 5 could end up being delayed

What do you think will happen moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, regardless of when it airs?

Share right now in the comments, and also make sure you stick around for even more updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







