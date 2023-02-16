Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Where is filming?

If you are excited to see Euphoria season 3 eventually premiere on HBO down the road, you may be aware that February is a big month. After all, isn’t this when production is supposed to get underway for Zendaya and the rest of the cast?

Well, every indication we’ve heard for months is that this is when cameras will start rolling again — don’t think that the lack of news so far is a reflection of anything. For starters, the cast and crew may be told by higher-ups to keep things under wraps. It’s also possible that they haven’t officially started yet. The most important thing, at least for now, is that we haven’t heard anything about some sort of delay behind the scenes. So long as that remains the case, there isn’t that much to worry about.

While we know that plans can always change, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if HBO has already some solidified some plans already when it comes to the future of this show. That includes, more than likely, them having an approximate window that they would like to air the show. We tend to think that it is January 2024; this is in line with the show’s season 2 start and beyond just that, this would open the door for House of the Dragon to come back after the fact. So long as the episodes are ready around then, does it matter as much when the cast and crew start?

To us, the only thing that really needs to be monitored at this point is that post-production can turns things around fast enough. For most non-genre dramas, this wouldn’t be a concern — however, the way in which Euphoria is shot by Sam Levinson does lead to more time being spent to perfect things behind the scenes. It may be worth it in the end, but there is no denying that getting things perfect behind the scenes can be quite the process.

Now, let’s just hope that we get some more updates on the future very soon…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

