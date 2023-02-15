The Challenge season 39: Is it renewed? Premiere date talk

Following tonight’s finale on MTV, are you looking for some early news all about The Challenge season 39? We certainly wouldn’t blame you!

Of course, the first order of business we should focus on here is rather simple: Whether or not the series is coming back. This is where we do come bearing some great news! Variety reported last year that season 38 and season 39 were ordered at the same time, so there hasn’t been a concern about the flagship show’s return for quite some time. TJ Lavin is also poised to return as host.

There’s no denying in our mind that The Challenge is one of the most successful franchises out there — it’s almost up there with Survivor in terms of total number of seasons and consistency. At this point, it’s even got a number of additional spin-offs! Remember that we had The Challenge USA on CBS last summer, there’s a global competition coming to Paramount+, and there are also some All-Star seasons out there. This is without even accounting for all the international versions. What does make the main series different from some others out there is that there is a pretty stable roster of people who tend to come back almost every season — really to the point where we wish there was more of a traditional reset at some point. We’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.

So when are some more episodes going to be coming to the network down the road? Let’s just say that we could be waiting for a little while … but most likely, not too long. We wouldn’t be shocked if new episodes arrived later this year, given that MTV doesn’t tend to have really long hiatuses for this franchise. It generates too much money!

Also, what else are they going to air … more repeats of Ridiculousness?

When do you most want to see The Challenge season 39 air on MTV down the road?

Are you glad there is already a renewal? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

