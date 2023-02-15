The Mole renewed by Netflix for season 2! Premiere date hopes

For those of you who loved the first season of The Mole on Netflix, rest assured more mystery and espionage is ahead!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that another batch of episodes is coming down the road! Of course, this show has had a number of interesting permutations in America from the start, from the Anderson Cooper version to Celebrity Mole to a short-lived revival at ABC. It is based on an international format, and there are other versions still out there all over the world. The Netflix version is hosted by Alex Wagner (seen above), who we hope to see again for season 2. This is not an easy gig, since you have to appear mysterious and coy while still being friendly and engaging. It’s why someone within the news/journalism field actually works rather well.

So now that we know that a season 2 is coming, the question has to be asked: When are we going to get the next batch of episodes? Odds are, there is going to be a chance to see it when we get around to the fall or early winter, provided that this is what Netflix wants. Unlike some of their big-budget scripted shows like The Witcher, The Mole is not a product that has some extremely-long post-production time. It can be turned around reasonably fast, and we hope that Netflix continues to air the show across several weeks. That works SO much better for a show like this than us getting them all at once.

As a matter of fact, could we get the next season stretched out even further? Maybe that’s not something they would consider, but we honestly think it would be a better move for a show like this for its overall longevity.

Let’s just put it like this — we’ve made it no secret that this is one of our favorite reality TV formats out there. We hope that it’s not going anywhere in the near future.

What do you think about The Mole being renewed for a season 2?

When do you most want to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are some other great updates coming down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







