Billions season 7 premiere date: How much longer for news?

There’s no denying that the wait for news on Billions season 7 updates has been pretty substantial already. With that being said, though, are we on the cusp of getting more great stuff in the immediate future?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and say that we’ve got some reasons for optimism at present, and it starts with the fact that we’re just over a month away from the premiere of Yellowjackets. At this given moment in time, we tend to think that once that show is back, Showtime could start to shift its focus to some other stuff coming down the pipeline. The earliest we foresee the Paul Giamatti show back is late spring, and we do think that it benefits them to really unravel a major campaign for it. Just remember the recent news about all the spin-offs and off-shoots in development! If the network (soon to be called “Paramount+ with Showtime”) is going all-in on franchises, then they really have to work overtime in order to ensure that some of their present-day hits are living large.

Typically, premium-cable shows announce their start dates a couple of months early; hence, our sense of optimism right now that Billions news is going to be coming in the relatively near future. If we can find out when it’s coming back by the end of March, we’ll consider that a win. We do think the show would work well airing throughout a lot of the summer, especially since it would be coming back in June-ish, right around when Succession is winding down. Those shows have a lot in common, and we don’t think it benefits them to air at the same exact time.

Are some of these predictions theoretical? Sure, but remember this for a moment here: There is no real reason for the folks over at Showtime to wait longer on Billions season 7 than the end of Yellowjackets. It’s been in production longer than The Chi, and you could still even air these shows next to each other if you wanted to.

