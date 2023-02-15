Where is Criminal Minds: Evolution this week on Paramount+?

Where is Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ this week? After what you saw last week, how can you not want more?

Just in case you need a quick refresher for whatever reason, here you go — at the end of this past episode, we learned that Elias Voit has some sort of connection to a mysterious operation known as Gold Star, and it is one with ties to the US Government! Only a select group of people know about this, with one of them in Bailey now dead. This is a huge mystery, and that goes along with whoever entered the interrogation room to speak with Voit at the end of the season 1 finale.

For those unaware, Elias is not done with the show yet … though it does, unfortunately, feel like we’re all done with it as viewers for the next little while. There is no new installment coming on the streaming service this week, and the plan seems to be for season 2 to start filming this April. From there, we’re hoping that new episodes will actually premiere, at the latest, in the fall. There isn’t some extremely long post-production window that is required for a show like this!

Of course, over the months ahead we tend to think that there will be a few more great announcements made about the future of the show, and let’s hope that some will include other returning cast members. We’ll keep holding out hope that we get to see familiar faces like Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, but you have to remember that they are often busy with other things! It’s all a matter of hoping things work out in the scheduling and when it comes to something like that, there are never any guarantees.

What are you most excited for when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

