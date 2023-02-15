Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Hopeful signs?

Is the picture starting to become a little bit clearer when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz? We’d argue so, especially when it comes to arranging the schedule for the network as a whole.

In the event you weren’t aware previously, you are going to be seeing Power Book II: Ghost premiere on March 17. Meanwhile, it seems that Outlander is coming back in the summer, and another long-awaited show in Hightown could be on hold for several months still. Meanwhile, Heels could be coming at some point in the first half of the year, and that is all that is known on it.

Ready for some bold predictions? Here is how themes seem to be shaping up as far as we can tell at the moment. There’s a great case that Heels will start at some point in April, and then the moment that Ghost goes off the air, Force takes its place and then runs until mid-to-late summer … which is around when Power Book III: Raising Kanan comes on while Outlander is airing. Meanwhile, Hightown may be saved for when one of those shows is over. The more we get into this year, the more obvious it seems that Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast are set for something in either late May or early June. This is not a show you want to keep people waiting to see for too much later than that, especially when you consider how much near-constant hype there is around the Tommy character.

Now, in general there’s one other thing we’d keep our eyes on alongside a season 2 premiere date: Whether or not the show gets an early renewal. Given its past production timeline, let’s just say that you shouldn’t be shocked if that happens!

Related – If we don’t end up seeing season 2 in May, when do we get it?

What are you the most excited to eventually see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz?

