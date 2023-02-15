Ted Lasso season 3 trailer: Is it coming VERY soon?

Earlier today, let’s just say we had one of the more pleasant Ted Lasso season 3 surprises we’ve had in months! Right when it seemed as though the Jason Sudeikis comedy was destined to arrive in April or later, we found out that come Wednesday, March 15, it is going to be coming back.

Will it be sticking around beyond this upcoming season? That remains a mystery and honestly, it’s not one we may have an answer to for quite some time. Yet, we’re every bit as excited for what lies ahead here as we’ve been for the entirety of the hiatus, especially after seeing some of the characters in a brand-new teaser for what lies ahead.

Now, let’s get to another all-important subject here: A trailer. Sure, the cheery teaser we got this week was very much worth celebrating, but of course we still have that desire for something more. Why wouldn’t we, all things considered? We’re talking here about a critically acclaimed show and one that has SO many stories to address right now. Think in terms of Nate at West Ham, Keeley and Roy’s relationship, and also Rebecca having to deal with her brutal ex-husband buying a rival club in another attempt to undermine her.

Sure, there’s going to be a lot of humor in this upcoming story, but we know full well that this is going to be mixed with some emotional moments. After all, that has been at the forefront of Ted Lasso’s journey from the very beginning!

Since there was no final-season announcement in the brand-new teaser for the show, we tend to think that Apple TV+ is going to avoid making one as long as possible. Why reveal something when you can keep hoping the show will someday find its way back?

