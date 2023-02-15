Chicago Med season 8 episode 14: Dr. Charles vs. Goodwin?

Next week on Chicago Med season 8 episode 14, be prepared to see a few different things get hairy — and not really in the way we are typically used to with this show!

Sure, conflict is pretty commonplace with a lot of these characters. However, it’s a little bit different when it involves Dr. Charles and then also Sharon Goodwin. These two characters have known each other for a long time and by virtue of that, they are typically on the same page. What happens when that isn’t the case? Well, let’s just say that we are about to find out!

For some more specifics on both that and some other stories, remember to see the full Chicago Med season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

02/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett relies on O.R. 2.0 to save a construction worker’s severed hand. Charles and Goodwin clash as negotiations drag on between the administration and the custodial workers’ union. Hannah fights to keep a mother and her newborn baby together.

Remember that Charles has more of a reason to be invested in some of this thanks to his recent love interest being a custodial worker at the hospital. It allows him an opportunity to understand further their issues in a way that we don’t often see on TV.

As for everything else you have a chance to see here, we tend to think that Crockett is going to start to settle in more and more to working with the O.R. 2.0 — this whole storyline represents the commitment to innovation that’s gone on here for a while. Remember that in the past, we saw a good many stories revolving around the hybrid OR with Dr. Rhodes.

We should also go ahead and note that the title for this episode is a real doozy: “On Days Like Today … Silver Linings Become Lifelines.”

