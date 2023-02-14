Is The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC, Feb. 14?

Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Are you getting a chance to ring in Valentine’s Day with this show and The Rookie: Feds? We know that there’s been a fairly-decent run of episodes over the past few weeks, but there was a brief break in the action on February 7. With today being a holiday, we’d more than understand if you thought there was going to be another break here.

In the end, though, we actually come bearing good news — both of these shows are on the air! There’s going to be a chance to see a lot of action and drama throughout the two hours, plus also on the flagship show a story that will be especially powerful for John Nolan. Nathan Fillion’s character is going to be returning home with Bailey and within that, we will see more of him trying to figure out how to reconcile his past after everything that happened with his mother. There are also going to be some big-time problems in the present that he’ll have to deal with.

To get a little more insight on what’s ahead for both of these shows, we suggest that you check out the two separate synopses below:

The Rookie season 5 episode 15, “The Con” – With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15, “Dead Again” – During a recent murder investigation of an investment banker, who was also declared murdered six years ago, the unit follows a suspicious trail that leads to new evidence on both cases. Meanwhile, relationships are put to the test as Fortune considers her future with Carter, and Brendon pushes his limits with Antoinette.

Beyond tonight…

There’s a lot more coming! We won’t be turning around and getting another hiatus on the 21st.

