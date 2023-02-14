Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/14?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS alongside both FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted? We know that this is Valentine’s Day, but that doesn’t mean that there are a ton of hiatuses ahead for a number of major networks.

Case in point — the fact that the franchise is going to be back across the board! We’re going to be seeing installments starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there are going to be some great cast stars all across the board. Take Joelle Carter on the flagship show, and then also the return of Christiane Paul over on FBI: International. Then, for the final show we’ve got a big Remy Scott story coming as we dive a little bit further into his past.

Want to get a few more details? Then check out the synopses for all three episodes from top to bottom below…

FBI season 5 episode 13, “Protégé” – The team investigates the murder of a professional informant after he’s found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook. Also, Maggie reconnects with an old colleague and mentor (Joelle Carter), on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 12, “Glimmers and Ghosts” – The Fly Team and Smitty reunite with Jaeger (Christiane Paul) in Berlin as they all delve into a case involving an unidentified American who killed an elderly German man who appears to have been a covert asset of the ruthless Stasi in East Germany during the Cold War, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 12, “Black Mirror” – When two Vermont teens are kidnapped on their way home from a basketball game, the team is led to a wayward pastor and his brother. Also, Remy attends a hearing for his brother’s murderer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

