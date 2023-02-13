The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: No big game news?

For everyone out there excited for The Wheel of Time season 2, you may have hoped for a premiere date reveal last night. After all, this was the Super Bowl, and it is one of the bigger TV events of the year. Why wouldn’t this be a time where we get something more on the show?

Unfortunately, this is just not something that happened, even if we desperately wanted it to. What’s the reasoning for this? Well, some of that has to do with the cost of a big-game reveal in the first place. Remember that these are ads that cost millions of dollars and by virtue of that alone, we can never be shocked when a corporation opts to not spend that large of a sum of money. It’s also not as though The Wheel of Time was snubbed in favor of some other shows at the Amazon-owned streaming service — the game wasn’t used for any trailers or premiere date reveals.

Ultimately, the biggest thing that we can be excited about right now is rather simple: Season 2 is still coming, and we tend to think there is going to be a reveal before too long. We hope that the series could be on in the spring and with that in mind, news could surface in the next month and a half, give or take. The #1 thing we hope for right now is that it arrives around the time that another show in Carnival Row wraps up. Maybe that’s wishful thinking; or, maybe this is the sort of synergy that we think the folks over at Prime Video would want.

Whenever a premiere date does surface, we tend to think that we’re going to get more than just that. Just think in terms of a trailer, promo, or some other fun things that get us even more excited about what the future could hold here.

