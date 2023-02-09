The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Prime Video’s flexibility

There is no denying at this point that the demand is there for The Wheel of Time premiere over on Prime Video. Also, it’s not going to be going away in the near future. Why wouldn’t they want more of the show?

Well, one of the things that we’ve seen from Amazon’s streaming service already is that there is a good bit of flexibility here. We do tend to think that they want to give you some episodes at some point in the reasonably near future, but there are some things that you have to consider. For starters, post-production has been going on here for a long time, and we’ve yet to see any indication that everything is done.

Does the full season need to be done behind the scenes for the series to return? Hardly, but we do think that most episodes need to be pretty far along — that is, unless the folks at Prime Video want to have a significant hiatus midway through the season. That is an option, one of many that they could consider. They may also wait even when the episodes are 100% done for a spot that makes the most sense for them overall. We’ve seen them do this with Jack Ryan and a handful of other shows down the road. Obviously, options matter a great deal to a lot of streaming services. They don’t have to consider just their own programming; they also do need to think about what else is out there.

What can make Prime Video all the more flexible with The Wheel of Time is knowing that they have another season coming after this upcoming one, so they can choose to space things out however they may choose between the two.

What we think is going to happen

We don’t believe that season 2 will be split up; rather, we’re anticipating a spring release where we get a couple of episodes from the jump, and then one a week after that. This is a model that has worked for them, and we’re not sure it will change in the near future.

