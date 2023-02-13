Magnum PI season 5: A catch-up, new filter, and more

Welcome to what we can officially call Magnum PI season 5 premiere week! Isn’t it to be a thrill to finally be at this point? We’re getting set for a really fun week with a lot of great reveals, two new episodes, and chances to catch up on the series.

First things first, let’s talk about the following — there is a repeat of the pilot airing tonight on NBC! If you want to re-live the magic or watch it for the first time, that chance will be there following America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. Also, remember that this weekend, you will have a chance to see some repeats prior to the season 5 premiere, which is going to better help to set the stage for Magnum / Higgins starting up a relationship.

Want to catch up a little bit faster? Well, there is a new video over on the show’s official Twitter, and that may help to serve that particular purpose. (If nothing else, it could put a smile on your face.)

As for what other fun stuff we have to share today, one of the focal points is a new Instagram filter that could very-well transport you to the sunshine and the gorgeous coastlines of the Aloha State. This is another reminder that escapism is one of the show’s biggest strengths. It is so easy to want to imagine yourselves in Hawaii, and we certainly think that is the case here now more than ever. Just think about the temperatures outside!

All of this promo comes, of course, in service of what will hopefully be a really successful two-hour premiere event. There is no guarantee that the show will score some big ratings, but we’re cautiously optimistic. The network has done a good job of spreading the word and now, they’re just reliant on everyone tuning in to see it.

What are you most hoping to see moving into the Magnum PI season 5 premiere?

