Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Why no Super Bowl reveal?

Given that Stranger Things ended up being featured in a GM – Super Bowl commercial last night, it makes sense to be curious about season 5. What is going on behind the scenes?

Well, if you are curious about a premiere date or whatever the future could hold for the Netflix mega-hit, you are far from alone — and absolutely there is a lot to think about at the moment!

So where should we start things off here? Well, let’s talk about why the streaming service did not feature a premiere did in the commercial last night. This was primarily a spot for GM, and Netflix was largely used to tie it together. The goal was not to tell you when Stranger Things was coming back; rather, it was just to remind you of its place in the world of pop-culture. When it comes to this, we tend to think it was mission accomplished at the end of the day. It got people talking and we can only hope that this will lead to some other great stuff being revealed down the road.

Here’s what we can say at this point about the road to a season 5. First and foremost, new episodes are going to be filmed starting late this spring / early summer. Because this show requires a lot of post-production work, that does mean that it’s going to be a really long wait to see it back. Our hope is that there’s a chance we could see something in either late 2024 or early 2025.

Could we get a date during a Super Bowl commercial next year?

It would be pretty far in advance but honestly, we wouldn’t doubt it. One of the things that we’ve come to know over time here is that Netflix does have a tendency to announce start dates many months early for their bigger hits. We’ll at least keep our eyes peeled for something here.

When do you think we are going to get a Stranger Things 5 premiere date over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







