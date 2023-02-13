The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Why no Super Bowl ad?

If there was ever a show that felt perfectly suited for some sort of big Super Bowl, reveal, it was The Witcher season 3 on Netflix.

What’s the reasoning behind this? Well, there are a few different things. For starters, remember that this show is going to be coming out later this year, so it does fit the template for the sort of programs that the streaming service would want to amplify in advance. Also, you’ve got a familiar IP here and a huge star in Henry Cavill who is known by plenty of people beyond the viewer base. Also, there’s a ton of action with this show — basically, this show is exactly what viewers of the big game like to see.

So why didn’t we get something last night? Well, we tend to think there are two notable reasons for it…

1. These ads are so expensive – It’s hard to argue against someone deciding that they don’t want to spend the money on something like this. There are so many other commercials you can put together and air for the price of just one during the Super Bowl!

2. The show is still a long ways away – Sure, we do occasionally see big streaming hits get a premiere-date announcement a good five or six months in advance, but it’s still relatively rare. Based on the current post-production timeline here, The Witcher probably is not coming back until we get to late summer or early fall. It’s possible it could come earlier if Netflix chooses to split the remaining episodes up, but there is no evidence that they are going to do that.

Hopefully, we’ll at least start to get some more teases on the future in either late spring or the summer.

Are you bummed out that there was no The Witcher season 3 premiere date announcement during the Super Bowl?

