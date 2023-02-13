All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 12: ‘Behind the Mask’

Next week on All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 12, you’re going to have a chance to see a pretty exciting story! After what could be a really emotional episode of the flagship series, there could be a need to transition into something totally different — and you could see that here in “Behind the Mask.”

So what’s at the center of this story? Think in terms of a masquerade dance, which could bring about some fun costumes and happy moments … but also drama here and there. After all, that never seems to be that far away for anyone, whether we are talking about their personal lives or their time on the field.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 12 synopsis below:

EMBRACE THE MAGIC – With the Masquerade Dance around the corner, the students are feverishly working on their dance, sending and receiving invitations. Keisha (Netta Walker) works hard on choreographing the Masquerade Dance but takes out her frustrations on Cam (Mitchell Edwards). Simone (Geffri Maya) hosts a PKZ alum and is faced with thinking about her future, as Thea (Camille Hyde) also confronts what could be in store for her. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) regrets following JR’s (Sylvester Powell) advice. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) is presented with a very unexpected surprise. Meanwhile, Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara (Kelly Jenrette) take a first step in a new direction. Sylvain White directed the episode written by Jefferey David Thomas (#212). Original airdate 2/20/2023.

On the other side of this episode…

You should go ahead and prepare for some sort of hiatus. With that in mind, let’s just hope that we’re left off in an emotional place — one that could allow us to think more about what’s coming on the other side!

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 12 over on The CW?

Be sure to share right now! Once you do just that, come back for some further insight about the show the rest of the way. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







