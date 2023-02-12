All American season 5 episode 11 promo: Who is going to die?

As we try to prepare for All American season 5 episode 11 on The CW tomorrow night, we already have a lump in our throat.

What do we know at the moment? Based on the promo we saw this past Monday, something enormous could be happening — something that feels like it could be related to a bus crash? There’s a message that blinks across the screen saying “live with no regrets,” There’s also this short sentence at the end of the synopsis for this episode: “Despite how the day begins, no one is prepared for how it ends.” Add this to the synopsis for episode 12:

PULLING TOGETHER – When an unexpected event rocks both the Beverly Hills and Crenshaw communities, they come together to support each other in an unexpected way. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#512). Original airdate 2/20/23.

So yes, you should absolutely be terrified for what’s coming, and we are very-much nervous that someone is going to die. Who could it be? Honestly, it feels like just about everyone is currently on the table save for Spencer, given that he is the crux of the show and it is his journey we’re the most invested in. It is possible we lose a main character — or, we lose people who are close to the main character and as a result of that, there is a substantial amount of mourning that needs to happen.

Ultimately, whatever happens will probably take place in the closing minutes of episode 11, and it is certainly possible that we don’t get any firm answers on this until we get around to the following week. It’s never a surprise when All American decides to pull out some sort of big-time cliffhanger.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

