Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: Could we get Super Bowl spot?

For anyone who is currently unaware, Yellowjackets season 2 is going to premiere on Showtime in just under six weeks! As you would imagine, there is a great deal of exciting and/or horrifying stuff that could be right around the corner.

So is there a chance that we could see some of that spotlighted over the course of the Super Bowl tonight? Well, at the very least there’s an interesting case to be argued for it…

First and foremost, isn’t it easy to say that the Melanie Lynskey series is a show on the rise? We tend to think so, given that the first season got progressively more popular as it went along. Not only that, but Showtime has already ordered a Yellowjackets season 3! All of this signals that a significant investment has been made, so it really just comes down to when and how the network wants to keep promoting it.

At the moment, we do think it’d be great to get some sort of Super Bowl exposure since that could even the show’s performance even more. The timing is certainly right for it! The real question just comes down to whether Showtime / parent company Paramount will want to spend the massive amount of money required to put a trailer on the air. This is a hard thing to determine from the outside looking it. There’s a great chance that a season 2 trailer could be released online and generate millions of hits without any sort of launch platform like a football game, but shouldn’t you be trying to get new viewers? Shouldn’t that be one of the goals?

In the end, we at least think that this subject is something to think about…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

