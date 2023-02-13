Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: Rihanna sings ‘Diamonds,’ hits

Tonight the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was headlined by none other than Rihanna and, of course, this was a spectacle like no other.

Even going into the big show, we do think that anticipation was sky-high. Over the past several years the global superstar became more known for fashion than her vocal prowess, but this was a great chance to remind everyone of her greatness across all fronts. We, of course, anticipated a medley of some of her greatest hits, but at the same time, also some surprise cameos and things that would make this performance stand out a little bit from the pack.

So what did we end up getting? A lot of energy first and foremost, and it honestly seemed like Rihanna hadn’t missed a beat since the last time that we saw her live. Also, floating platforms! This is how things began and of course, we saw a run of many of her bigger hits. Of course, “Only Girl” was a personal highlight, especially in terms of how it carried into “We Found Love” — one of the best songs that she’s ever done over the years.

The biggest surprise? Rihanna busting out “All of the Lights” without a certain controversial rapper in attendance for it. There was another rapper we were expecting at some at point in Eminem, provided that she decided to do “Love the Way You Lie” — that didn’t happen. She also didn’t do “Princess of China,” a collaboration that she had with Coldplay. (That was a little less of a surprise.) She didn’t even use Jay-Z for “Umbrella,” and that was probably the most sensible possible collaboration we could’ve gotten.

Of course, given Rihanna’s additional career in fashion, this was about as stylish a performance as you could have hoped for. It was a very worthy return for her on the stage and honestly, the biggest surprise was just that there weren’t any cameos at all.

What did you think about Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl LVII performance?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







