Barry season 4 premiere date: Is news imminent?

What is going on when it comes to a Barry season 4 premiere date over at HBO? At this point, it does feel fair to wonder!

After all, consider this from the jump: The Bill Hader series is supposedly coming back at some point before Emmy eligibility ends — with that in mind, we have to imagine that we’re going to be seeing the show back before June 1. It is all a matter of when.

Also, remember that HBO did recently reveal that another Emmy-worthy show in Succession season 4 is slated to return on March 26. Based on the timing of that announcement, it’s probably fair to speculate that we’re not going to be seeing Barry back until at least some point after that, and our hope is that they will at least lift the veil on a start date soon.

So when are we expecting it? We’d be shocked if something is not revealed over the next month, especially since filming is done and really, what’s left is for Hader and everyone behind the scenes to ensure that the stories are 100% locked-in and ready to go. We know that this process can take a certain amount of time, but we’re pretty confident that it will be done in plenty of time to meet the previously-projected launch date.

If there is one major thing that still remains a mystery, it is wondering whether or not we’re going to be getting the final batch of episodes. It’s been clear for a while that this is not the sort of show destined to last forever, mostly because this story wouldn’t feel natural if that was the case. Season 3 already ended on a huge cliffhanger, one that raises big-time questions about the title character’s future.

