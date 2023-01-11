Barry season 4 premiere date: Henry Winkler offers update

If you are out there eager to get some more news when it comes to a Barry season 4 premiere date, we can at least share some good news now!

Speaking (per Deadline) to Laverne Cox while at the red carpet for the Golden Globes tonight, star Henry Winkler made it clear that the latest batch of episodes for the HBO hit has already wrapped production. However, he declined to say whether or not it is the final season, joking that the powers-that-be will come for him:

“I cannot talk to you about that because they will come and take my grandchildren. They are so strict, I cannot say a word other than it’s on HBO and it’s called Barry.”

In the past, we’ve heard HBO’s Casey Bloys note that the show is going to be out in time to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys and the fact that production is already done is a pretty good indicator of that. Since there is no firm premiere date yet, we do think it is fair to argue that you probably will be getting anything more specific over the next month or so. We wouldn’t be shocked if the series is paired up with Succession once we get to either the end of March or early April. These shows airing together would probably be beneficial to both parties, as well as generate more subscriptions for HBO Max — which honestly needs some good publicity after axing so many shows and cutting a lot of stuff from the platform.

As for whether or not season 4 should be the final one, we think there’s room for a season 5 creatively; yet, we’ve also long gotten the sense that Bill Hader is not going to keep this show going to the point that it overstays its welcome, and you can argue that (spoiler alert) the title character’s arrest in the most-recent finale is a great setup for the end of the road.

