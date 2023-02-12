Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: All is temporary

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over on Paramount Network, there is a lot to think about! We know that there are plans for more episodes to eventually arrive but, for the time being, that’s all they are: Plans. There is still no guarantee we’re going to get what we want.

From the outside looking in, we do very much think that the network has an idea as to when they would like to get the Kevin Costner series back on the air. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that this is going to happen, and for a number of different reasons.

We tend to imagine that the reports of Costner’s schedule complicating the show’s future have thrown everyone for a loop, and that includes a lot of people behind the scenes. There may have been a time when they had a return date circled in permanent marker and not, they have to cross that out — and yes, we’re sure that is pretty darn frustrating to everyone involved. If Costner is unavailable to film the story as planned for whatever reason, that means changes may need to be made to the story, and that could also mean more delays.

What we’re trying to say right now is pretty simple: Nothing can be solidified with this show for a while. Until we hear something from the network explaining that the supposed issues behind the scenes are resolved, we’re going to move forward with the thinking that everything could be in a certain amount of flux. We’re still crossing our fingers for a summer start, mostly because that is such a broad window that could stretch until early September. Also, there are only six episodes that need to be filmed.

When do you think, realistically, we are going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 in the end?

