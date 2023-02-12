Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight over on Paramount Network? Let’s just say that at this point, there is more uncertainty than ever when it comes to the future of the show. We obviously want more episodes, and we’d love to have them soon, but there are some factors complicating things in a significant way.

Without further ado, though, let’s start here by sharing the most unfortunate bit of bad news: There is no new installment on the network tonight. What’s going on here? Well, it was revealed back in January that the drama would be on hold until summer, and we still hope that this is going to be the case. After all, recent claims concerning Kevin Costner do raise questions.

If you have not heard the reports, there are some allegations that the Golden Globe winner and Yellowstone itself are at an impasse when it comes to the shooting schedule for the second half of season 5, and that could lead to some significant changes moving forward. There is some speculation that the main series branch out into something different, whereas the folks over at Paramount Network are stiff affirming that they are moving forward with the show as-is, and with Costner as the lead.

These are confusing times in the greater Taylor Sheridan world and until something is finalized behind the scenes, we’d just go ahead and not generate any major assumptions about either the series or its future. We just know that this is one of the most successful franchises in all of TV and on the very basis of that alone, we’re just going to go ahead and assume that there is a way for everything to work out. This is, after all, a huge launching pad for both Costner and the show itself!

We don’t think that Paramount is going to drag out this confusing process forever; once there is more to share, we think we’ll start to hear about it.

