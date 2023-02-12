Where is BMF season 2 episode 6 on Starz? The future

Where is BMF season 2 episode 6? If you are looking for the latest episode of the crime drama on Starz, we more than get it. This is one of the show’s most noteworthy hits, and one that constantly brings a lot to the table in terms of action, drama, and a whole lot more. How can you not want something more within this world as soon as possible?

Unfortunately, here is where we come to the bad news for those not familiar with it already: You’re going to be waiting for at least a little while to see what is coming up next. Because of the Super Bowl, the premium-cable network opted to give the show a one-week break before bringing it back. The next installment is coming on Friday, and it carries with it the title of “Homecoming.” Want to know more? Then check out the official synopsis below…

Meech and Terry return to Detroit from Atlanta with a product and a new technique to flood the streets with BMF product. Meech links up with Sterling and the PA Boys to continue his quest to kill Lamar.

You shouldn’t think about this hiatus as any sort of trouble sign at all when it comes to the future of the franchise. After all, we know already that there is a season 3 coming down the road! The folks at Starz seem dead-set on bringing you some awesome coverage over the next couple of years, at least, and there has been some conversation already about potential spin-offs.

In the end, just think of this break as a chance for the network to preserve what they believe to be one of their greatest assets. They don’t want to see it going anywhere, and this helps to better preserve its long-term viability.

