House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Super Bowl reveal?

Is there any chance at all that we could see a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date reveal during the Super Bowl this weekend? There is no doubt that there are compelling reasons to think about this. After all, why wouldn’t you? We are talking here about an absolutely stellar show and also one that would merit one of the big drawbacks of doing an ad during the big game: It is freakishly expensive. The Game of Thrones prequel easily generates enough revenue for HBO to more than offset the cost.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we’re going to be seeing a teaser or premiere-date announcement anytime soon — including, of course, this weekend.

The odds of us seeing the world of Westeros during the Super Bowl this weekend are slim to none, unless the show is somehow referenced in another ad or during the game. The reality here is that season 2 of House of the Dragon has yet to even start filming and so long as that is the case, there is zero reason for the powers-that-be at HBO to start promoting it. They wouldn’t even have anything to share other than old clips! It would be foolish to try and approximate a date now before you know if any plans are going to change.

It is certainly possible that HBO could have some sort of presence during the big game, but the odds are higher that we’ll see Rhaenyra and/or some other characters during next year’s event. We tend to think a premiere date for some 2 could be announced by the end of this year / January 2024, but we probably won’t see the show proper until next spring, at the earliest. Remember that due to all the special effects, this is not an altogether easy show to make.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

