Is East New York new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 12 news

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but we’d love to get more episodes sooner rather than later. This has been a rough hiatus already and we know that we’re near the end of it already … but that doesn’t mean that we are 100% there just yet.

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. This is luckily the final week of the hiatus, though, as on the other side of the Super Bowl you’re going to have a chance to see the series back. East New York has an episode titled “Up in Smoke” set for Sunday, February 19, and you can look below for some additional updates:

“Up in Smoke” – When a string of marijuana dispensaries are robbed, Killian discovers a connection that could derail his personal life. Also, Suarez has a fateful meeting with Allison Cha (Kelly Hu), an influential political policy advisor, and Bentley returns to work after his shooting, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Feb. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There will be a lot of episodes coming after this one — remember that the police drama already has a full-season order, and the silver lining to the hiatus is that there’s a chance for fewer breaks down the road. We’re hoping that a season 2 renewal will be announced before long; there’s no reason to think that the show will be getting canceled at present. (Still, be sure to either watch these episodes live or check them out shortly after the fact.)

Now, can we also rejoice that Bentley is going to be finding his way back to work? There were certainly some moments this season where his return was not even remotely assured.

What are you the most excited to see moving into East New York season 1 episode 12 over on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: CBS.)

