Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? The season 3 path

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been waiting for a long time to see the cast and crew back, so are we there?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say now that the news we’ve got is pretty bittersweet in nature, so where do we start? Well, the great news is that the Queen Latifah show IS about to be back on the air. Unfortunately, it’s not happening tonight. This is the final week of the extended hiatus, with the reasoning for it being the presence of the Super Bowl. There is no network that wants to run against that!

So while you wait for the show to return, let’s go ahead and share some more news on what lies ahead? Not only do we have the full synopsis below for The Equalizer season 3 episode 8, we’ve also got episode 9, as well. There is a LOT to prepare for moving forward…

Season 3 episode 8, “He Ain’t Heavy” – Mel engages in a tense family reunion when she and her disapproving sister (Camilla Mana) race against the clock to save their brother Edison (Travis Salter) after he’s abducted. Also, as the team unravels the motivation behind Edison’s kidnapping, Mel grapples with the fallout of her argument with McCall about training Delilah, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 3 episode 9, “Second Chance” – McCall and Dante’s relationship is tested when a conman (Berto Colon) the NYPD has been building a years-long case against kidnaps a relative of McCall’s client and forces him to assist in a heist in order to save them, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What’s so important about these two episodes? Sure, there is going to be a lot of action, but there will also be opportunities to learn about these characters, as well. From top to bottom, there is absolutely a ton of stuff to like!

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 3 when the show finally comes back on the air?

Let us know your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other great updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







