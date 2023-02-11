Outlander season 7 premiere date: Is big game reveal in the cards?

As we poised to get an Outlander season 7 premiere date reveal at some point in the near future? We know the demand is there! This is one of the most popular shows in the history of Starz, and we already know that it will be back in the summer. At this point, we’re just sitting around and waiting for more news to be unveiled.

With this very thing in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Is there any chance at all something will be revealed this weekend? Think about it like this. The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and without question this is the biggest TV-related advertising event of the year. There is definitely going to be a chance for some more news to be revealed over the course of the night for various shows, and it comes down to whether or not the network wants to make something happen here.

When it comes to Outlander, the easy argument to be made is that there are so many episodes filmed that you could safely announce a date during the big game, especially if you are planning to split season 7 up into halves. It would generate some early buzz and maybe give non-viewers a reason to start watching it. There are people out there, crazy as it seems, who aren’t aware this show even exists!

However, there are two reasons why this is probably not going to happen. For starters, ads during the Super Bowl are incredibly expensive, and we’re not sure that Starz is going to want to spring for something like this. Also, the network is currently in a weird place with it and Lionsgate parting ways, and this is a huge financial investment to make at such a bizarre time in their history. We do think there will be a nice Outlander campaign down the road, but probably not for a while.

Personally, we foresee season 7 coming around July, and that could mean an announcement in April or May — or, at the very least that’s what we’re hoping for.

Related – Season 8 will be the final season

When do you think we are ultimately going to see Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







