Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Way to highlight it?

It is nice to know so far in advance that an Emily in Paris season 4 is coming to Netflix at some point down the road. For now, the big challenge is rather simple: Waiting for it. The Lily Collins series has yet to kick off production on the latest batch of episodes, but there is an expectation for it to be back later this year.

After all, why wouldn’t the streaming service want it back circa December? It’s always good to have something that you can consider to be a stable performer, and we do really think that this show fits that bill and then some. The struggle now is trying to figure out how Netflix will promote coming up next, and that includes if they will reveal something as early as this weekend.

Is there a chance that Emily in Paris could be featured during some sort of Super Bowl ad this weekend? That all depends on how you define the word “featured.” We could see the show mentioned as a part of some sort of larger montage, but that’s about it. For the time being, it’s hard to imagine anyone behind the scenes giving us something more than this. It’s possible that Netflix is already 100% confident that season 4 will be coming at the end of the year, but there’s no incentive to announce it right now.

Let’s say that Netflix does decide to spend the enormous amount of money it takes to get a Super Bowl commercial on the air. They’re probably going to use that to promote releases coming in the next several months, with The Witcher season 3 being one that makes a whole lot of sense. We tend to think that the primary subject of this article will have an announcement or two around September — you know, a time period a little closer to when it actually comes back on the air.

(Remember, it’s possible that season 4 does get pushed until 2024 depending on specific priorities.)

Related – What could we learn about Emily in Paris season 4 over the course of February?

Do you think there’s going to be a big Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date reveal in the near future?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other great updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







