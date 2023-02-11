Severance season 2 premiere date: Potential reveal this weekend?

We know that this weekend is going to be a really important one for TV in general — could it also be huge for Severance season 2?

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the upcoming batch of episodes is hotly anticipated. Filming has also been going on for several months. The cast and crew are not done in production just yet, but that doesn’t mean that the promotional efforts have to be stuck in some sort of stasis.

So is there a chance at a premiere date reveal over the course of the Super Bowl? Of course, we’d love to see that happen, just as we’d like to see Apple TV+ reveal something more for a few of their shows — think along the lines here of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well. There is so much to be excited about here in the long-term, but with the big game in particular, there are questions as to whether or not the aforementioned streaming service wants to spend the money. Commercials during the broadcast are not cheap, but they can be worthwhile.

We suppose that when it comes to Severance in particular, there’s a chance that we could get some sort of tease in regards to the Adam Scott series. However, for the time being that’s all we currently got: A tease. It’s hard to imagine that a lot else is going to be revealed, whether it be a premiere date or a full trailer. Maybe we get a premiere-date window as a part of some larger Apple TV+ sizzle reel, but that’s it and all of this feels highly unlikely. It’s something to consider, but we tend to think that the folks behind the scenes are going to be patient here. New episodes for the show are still, more than likely, at least six months away if not more. (We’re hoping for late summer or early fall.)

After all, remember this: Does season 2 really need some expensive campaign? The best thing it has going for itself right now is word of mouth. Everyone who sees the show tends to love it, to the point where they share the news with their friends. In the long-term, that matters more than anything else.

Do you think we’re going to get a larger tease all about Severance season 2 in the near future?

