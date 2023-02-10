Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: Chance of Super Bowl reveal?

Is there any chance at all that we could get a Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date during the Super Bowl? What can we expect there?

Well, we should note a few different things first and foremost, starting with the fact that the John Krasinski series is 100% coming back for a final chapter. Not only that, but it has already been filmed! The folks over at Prime Video have already thought far ahead when it comes to the schedule and now, they likely have a plan for when they want these episodes to air.

So is there a chance that this will happen over the course of the weekend? Well … probably not. While it would undoubtedly be awesome if we were to get some sort of premiere date for the show far in advance, we just don’t know the incentive to reveal it THIS early — especially if the show is held until December again. By the time we get around to the holidays, there’s a reasonably good chance that everyone would forget that an announcement ever happened.

If Jack Ryan were to actually be premiering this spring or even this summer, we tend to think that is an entirely different story and where some interesting reveals could be made. After all, this is the sort of show that would be tailor-made for some sort of big spot during the sporting event. Think about it like this: You’ve got a big-name star, plenty of action, and a lot of explosions and special effects. There’s a reason why a lot of big-budget action movies have trailers during the game; after all, we do think they do a pretty darn good job of holding everyone’s attention.

Related – Get more news when it comes to Jack Ryan season 4, including our expectations for February

Do you think we could see some sort of big Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date reveal during the big game?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







