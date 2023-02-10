Avenue 5 canceled at HBO; no season 3 coming

If you were hoping to have a chance to dive a little bit further into the world of Avenue 5, we come bearing some bad news.

According to a report coming in right now from TVLine, the folks have HBO have opted not to continue along the series, despite it coming from Veep executive producer Armando Iannucci. Here is what they said in a statement:

“Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey … While we will not be moving forward with a third season of Avenue 5, we look forward to many more adventures together.”

In some ways, you can argue that the writing was on the wall with this show, really ever since it was confirmed that Hugh Laurie would be joining the upcoming season of Tehran. While HBO for a long time was pretty faithful to a lot of their shows, we are in an era of content-trimming that is being brought on by both high competition and the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. While HBO operates somewhat separately from HBO Max, a handful of HBO originals including Westworld have seen themselves cut over the past year.

Of course, it is a bummer that Avenue 5 is done, largely because this show had a unique style and tone and it won’t be so easily replaced down the road. Are we hopeful that the network will continue to work with Armando, provided another project comes along? Sure, but we can’t just sit here and guarantee that the right thing is going to surface at some point. It all comes down to the perfect idea and the right time in which to collaborate.

Hopefully, the rest of the cast will join Laurie (who has shown a great ability to balance comedies and dramas) with some other new gigs in the near future. That’s one of the hardest things about seeing a show end.

Are you sad that Avenue 5 has been canceled at HBO?

Are you sad that Avenue 5 has been canceled at HBO?

