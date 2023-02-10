AGT: All-Stars episode 7: How it sets up the finale

Monday night you’re going to have a chance to see AGT: All-Stars episode 7 arrive on NBC, and let’s just say we have questions.

What in the world is the network doing when it comes to this episode? The finals are seemingly not going to be featured here and instead, we’re going to have a special titled “From the Judges’ Desk.” Here is how the network describes it: “02/13/2023 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews review the journeys of the top 11 finalists, reflecting on their reactions while looking ahead to the upcoming final performances. TV-PG”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on AGT: All-Stars!

The big question that we’ve got about this is simple: Do we need it? Or, what was this the idea that was decided on? Here’s what is pretty crazy: The final performances are going to take place on February 20, and the results are going to be revealed on the 27th. Why didn’t the network do two semifinal shows, put through more acts from the previous round, and then do a finale on the 27th where the winner was revealed during it? They could’ve give us additional performances without extending the season at all.

There is no denying that this option is probably a little more cost-effective, given that Monday’s episode is a pseudo recap show. It also does allow them to put the judges front and center, which we suppose is important for continuity’s sake from one season to the next. We just would rather see more of the acts and less of everything else, since they are the reason we’re watching in the first place. (Also, it’s funny that the judges are hosting this special alongside Terry given that none of them have a say in the winner — that’s going to come down to the superfans.)

Related – Who advanced on Monday’s AGT: All-Stars episode?

Who are you rooting for at the moment to win AGT: All-Stars?

Let us know in the comments, and remember we’re going to have other updates coming before too long on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







