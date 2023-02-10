The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Odds of Super Bowl reveal

As we get into Super Bowl weekend, is there any chance at all that The Witcher season 3 will get an official premiere date reveal? On paper, this may seem a little bit random, but it’s not so much when you consider Netflix’s history.

What we’ve learned over the years when it comes to streaming services is that they do tend to put some of their shows in a number of different tiers. The Witcher, at least to us, is on the top end of the list alongside other huge hits like Wednesday, Squid Game, and Stranger Things. They are likely going to spare no expense when it comes to promotion of it, and will do everything within their power to make sure people know when it is coming back on the air.

When you think solely about this, we do think there’s a small chance that a season 3 premiere date gets announced this weekend via some sort of 30-second spot, with a longer trailer coming closer to the premiere. We already know that the Henry Cavill series is coming back this summer, and while it may seem a little early for a date to come out there, it’s not unheard of when you think about a big-budget television show like this. There’s also no better launching pad out there!

Of course, there is also one reason not to do this, cost notwithstanding: Things could still be a little bit fluid. The Witcher season 3 is currently in post-production and if things need to be delayed for whatever reason, you may have to change the premiere date. Then, you’ve spent millions on a Super Bowl ad with a date that ends up not being true, and we’re not sure this is a worthwhile investment if you don’t have a date attached.

For the time being, we think it’s unlikely that Netflix springs for an ad on the show this year … but a small chance is still there. It could be included alongside a montage of other shows.

What are the odds that we get some sort of The Witcher season 3 tease during the Super Bowl?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

