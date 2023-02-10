Succession season 4 trailer: Odds of Super Bowl commercial?

Is there a chance that we could see a Succession season 4 trailer at any point during the Super Bowl broadcast this weekend? When you consider the massive popularity of this show, there is a certain argument to go for it.

Of course, when you also think heavily about this, there are also reasons aplenty to imagine that this is not going to happen.

So where do we start? With a reminder that these commercials cost a TON of money, and we tend to think that for every corporation who puts an ad on during the big game, it comes down to whether or not it’s financially worth it. Viewers are already going to watch Succession, and that’s why we tend to think that HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery will opt against a full trailer. It’s important to remember that this sort of thing would need to be between a minute and a minute and a half to really qualify as that, and that’s way more money than they need to spend. They’ve already shared a decent amount of footage from season 4 already, and they could release another full trailer over the next month without shelling out big money to do so. (Remember that Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and the rest of the cast return on March 26.)

We do think there are two ways in which Succession could be amplified during the big game, and that is either a 30-second teaser or a part of some larger sizzle reel with a lot of HBO / HBO Max programming. That’s an easier way for the company to get more bang for their buck, and we do think that could be considered.

Do you think we’re going to see some sort of Succession season 4 trailer during the Super Bowl?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

