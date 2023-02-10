Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Any Super Bowl reveals ahead?

In the past, we know that Super Bowl weekend has been great for Netflix in regards to Stranger Things announcements. Could that be the case again this year.

First and foremost, let’s explain why the streamer has valued the big game to the extent that they have. They recognize that the nostalgic fantasy drama is one of their biggest hits, and a good chunk of the show’s demographic is watching the big game every year. Also, it generates so much subscription revenue that they can frankly afford the high price tag for a 30-second or 1-minute spot during the broadcast. This is a strategy that we also expect them to employ again at some point in the future.

As for whether or not we’re going to get something more from Stranger Things things year leading into season 5, don’t count on it.

What’s the reasoning behind this? It has a lot to do with where the final season is right now. Production won’t be kicking off until either late spring or early summer, so we’re not even close to the point where there is anything to show. That’s without even mentioning that Netflix would want to either show a premiere date or an approximate one in an ad, and there’s almost no way they could know that! We suppose that in theory, they could put together some sort of teaser with past footage and label it with either “2024” or “2025” (the years the final season could start airing), but what’s the value in that right now?

The more likely scenario is that they will start a Stranger Things 5 push next year, and this could be where they could either reveal a premiere date or a target window. It doesn’t make sense to even narrow things down when you don’t see production underway, but just know Netflix will put their all into promoting this. Not only is this their last chance to make money off this show, but they have a spin-off potentially to think about down the road!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

