Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Hopes for February

Now that we are into the month of February, what is there to hope for when it comes to Stranger Things season 5? There are certainly a few things that we know about the show already! Take, for starters, that it is going to be the final season. Also, it is a pretty long wait to get some more from the hit Netflix show.

Before we dive any deeper here, we should go ahead and set expectations on some sort of appropriate level — we’re almost certainly not going to be getting a lot of premiere date news this month. We’re still well over a year away from the show coming back! While we could see Netflix announcing something four or five months ahead of time (longer than the average show), thinking we’re going to get news super-soon probably feels like an unrealistic expectation.

The biggest thing you could probably expect to get this month is some sort of clarity when it comes to the start of production. There have been some conflicting reports on it being May or the start of summer, and we tend to think that the truth is somewhere in between. Our hope is that the cast will start to come together at the end of May and after that, the cameras could start rolling in June. Someone may clarify that further this month, but don’t expect a lot of story spoilers — the streamer’s going to keep that under wraps.

So, realistically, when will Stranger Things actually be back with more episodes? We tend to think that the best-case scenario here is that we see something in the summer of next year — and that’s probably if the show is split into halves. Otherwise, it could be considerably longer due to the sheer scale and ambition of this production.

Let’s just all cross our fingers now and hope that this does prove to be worth the super-long wait…

When do you think we are actually going to see Stranger Things 5 premiere on Netflix?

What sort of news do you think could be revealed this month? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get other news about the series and the future. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

