Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Show EP on Elias Voit return

Going into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 on Paramount+, we were very much prepared for Elias Voit to be a one-season villain. To a certain extent, we wonder if the writers played into that idea intentionally.

After all, think about what has been constructed now for the series. We are now facing the possibility that we get to see a little bit more of this character moving forward, and we know just what they potentially could bring to the table! Sure, they’re dangerous, but they’re also behind bars! What Voit has that is useful is information on the mysterious Gold Star, something tied to a few select characters including Bailey — who was killed in the season 1 finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show boss Erica Messer outlines further what went into having Zach Gilford return as this character down the road — and, to go along with that, what some of the story ahead could look like:

So Gold Star obviously has a power behind it because it was something that got Bailey’s attention and then ultimately got Bailey killed. And Voit is going to use it to negotiate his way to a lesser sentence. The plan is to have Voit back next season almost as our Hannibal Lecter. And when things come up regarding Gold Star is when we have to go get his help. We don’t want to because we did just fine without that guy, but he holds answers to something unique and we have to talk to him every once in a while. So he is involved in a way that we weren’t expecting when we first created Voit.

When Zach became Voit, we absolutely fell in love with his portrayal of this guy — this complicated creature. By the time the season ended we were like, “Can we keep playing with him? Is there a world where he’s in the next season? What does that look like?” So we have plans to do that. That’s a testament to who Zach is and what he brought to this role, because this could have had a really neat ending [where] he’s caught and we’re moving on to something else, but instead we’re moving on with him involved.

Of course, we do think it’s also possible that Elias finds a way to escape, though we don’t know if that would look too much like the writers just playing into something that they’ve already done in the past with him on the run. He is a captivating character, so there is certainly some value in continuing to use him. We’ll just have to see what that looks like.

Related – Take a look at some other news all about the future of Criminal Minds: Evolution

How do you think we are going to see Elias Voit moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







