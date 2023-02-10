Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Impact of big change

In case you weren’t already aware, there are some big changes afoot for Tulsa King season 2 — but what will it mean regarding the future?

First and foremost here, let’s give you a reminder that the Sylvester Stallone series is going to be looking for a new showrunner following the decision by Terence Winter to depart. We’re somewhat surprised, but at the same time this is something that just happens with shows here and there. It’s not necessarily some reason for concern, even if a lot of it depends on what is planned out in terms of the season 2 story.

The major question that we want to focus on within this piece is rather simple: How could this change end up altering the season 2 premiere date? Publicly, Paramount+ doesn’t have to worry about announcing anything. After all, they haven’t released any information as of yet!

Behind the scenes, though, we do think that this is the sort of thing that could push things back depending on how long the search takes — and also how long before production gets underway. In order to see new episodes at some point this year, we tend to think that we’re going to need to see something before we get around to the end of the summer. Otherwise, we could be required to have a great deal of patience, regardless of however difficult that may be.

In general, we do know that Paramount+ does not like to have huge hiatuses between seasons, but we’re also well-aware that they may not have a choice in this instance. Don’t be shocked if we are waiting for the next phase of Dwight’s story until early 2024. Luckily, we do tend to think there’s going to be plenty of other Taylor Sheridan programming to keep us engaged in the meantime, with everything that he has right now in development.

Related – Get some more news about Tulsa King season 2 and the big showrunner shakeup

Do you think that this change could end up impacting a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







