1923 season 2: What does Harrison Ford know?

As we get ourselves prepared for the final episodes of 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, it is important to note there is more coming. There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the long-term future of the series, and we can only hope that the remainder of it lives up to some of the hype.

Unfortunately, there is no real timetable, at least at the moment, for when we are going to see the Yellowstone prequel back. This does lead to a big, burning question at the moment — just how much does star Harrison Ford know? You would think that if anyone would have a good sense as to what the show’s future would be, it would be the guy responsible for playing Jacob Dutton. He is one of the most important people within this entire world, after all.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, Ford makes it clear that he hasn’t “got a [expletive] clue” as to what lies ahead for season 2. These plans have not been shared with him, at least as of yet, but executive producer Taylor Sheridan. That could change over the months ahead, but it’s important to remember that the Indiana Jones icon signed on to 1923 in the first place without a script. From the get-go he put a tremendous amount of trust into the process. It seems like now, he is more than happy to be doing that all over again.

We do think that there has to be something exciting and free as an actor about really allowing yourself to be free of concerns in regards to the story. Sheridan has a pretty singular vision for this entire universe, and we just have to wait and see what a lot of that is. There is at least a solid template already established with the flagship show starring Kevin Costner.

