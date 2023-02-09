1923 season 1 episode 6 tease: ‘One Ocean Closer to Destiny’

As we get ourselves prepared for 1923 season 1 episode 6, we will take news on it however we can. That includes courtesy of a new episode title: “One Ocean Closer to Destiny.”

What does that mean? Some of the titles for the Paramount+ series so far have been references to history, whereas others have been somewhat metaphorical. This time around, we don’t really think it is altogether hard to figure out.

So what is going on here? We tend to think a part of it is pretty clear: This is going to be the continued story of Spencer Dutton and Alex working to make it across the Atlantic and to Montana, where the ranch desperately needs Jacob and Cara’s nephew back. Unfortunately, it is very clear at this point just how perilous that will be. The two saw the tugboat in terrible shape at the end of episode 5, and there’s not even any guarantee that they are alive!

Of course, for the time being we do remain pretty hopeful that there is some good news on the horizon for these characters. We think it’d be pretty cruel for the writers to eliminate two prominent Duttons within just a handful of episodes; or, to spend so much time on this elaborate journey home from Africa for Spencer only to see him killed. We’re hopeful that he could make it through, but we’re also prepared for there to be a lot of heartache and further struggle along the way.

The good news? Obviously, the ranch is going to make it through to the days of Yellowstone. The real mystery is how many characters are going to end up going along for the ride.

What do you think we’re going to see throughout 1923 season 1 episode 6 on Paramount+?

Also, what do you make if the title? Be sure to share your thoughts and theories now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — we are going to have some other news soon enough. (Photo: Paramount+.)

