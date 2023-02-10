The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Is September locked?

If you were not aware, the past few days have created quite the paradigm shift when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 — or, at the very least our expectations of it.

For the longest time, we believed that the period drama from Julian Fellowes was going to be coming back at some point in the spring, mostly for one reason — this is what made the most sense. Why would HBO wait longer than that?

Well, all of this discourse came about before we learned that season 2, more than likely, is going to be on hold until we get around to September. It’s a shockingly long time to wait, but there may be at least some sort of reason for it. We don’t think it has to do so much to do with the post-production team waiting that long; rather, it could be tied more to the network having some other programming that they are opting to prioritize, at least for the time being. Just remember that over the next couple of months, they will have a new season of Perry Mason to air. Following that, it is certainly possible that they air The Idol and Winning Time on Monday nights. HBO is clearly trying to make this night into more of a regular event with some bigger-name shows; of course, there’s also the streaming factor on HBO Max that make the timeslots a little bit less important in general.

Ultimately, there is still one thing we should note: Nothing has been 100% locked-in necessarily when it comes to a season 2 premiere date. This date is coming from actor Nathan Lane, and the network has not said anything in an official capacity. Everything could still be subject to change, and we think it’s important to keep that in mind.

No matter when The Gilded Age is back, we do have confidence it will be worth the wait. A little patience could go a long way here!

Related – Check out Nathan Lane’s initial comments about season 2 coming in September

Are you surprised to be waiting for a while to see The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’re going to have more news on the series very soon, so stick around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







