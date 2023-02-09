Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The optimal day

We know that we are very-much excited to see Euphoria season 3 premiere over on HBO, and it is really a matter of when. Is there any time in particular you can expect to see the show back?

Well, there is a good chance that you’ve heard that production on the new season is going to be starting up sooner rather than later. We’ve heard the reports that filming will be starting in February, but we’ve yet to see anything featuring the cast and crew back at work. Maybe that’s going to change at some point pretty soon, but we are absolutely not there yet.

Regardless of when the cameras get going this month, we do think one thing holds pretty true: The network is going to want to bring season 3 back at some point early next year. (It’s not confirmed, but it is definitely rumored out there.) We wish that there was a specific date that they had in mind for it but, unfortunately, that hasn’t been revealed as of yet. All we can hope for some additional scoop on the subject a little bit later this year, one filming is done or we’re pretty darn close to it.

There is one thing that we don’t think you have to wait to get here, and this is our current prediction. Based on what we saw from Euphoria last season and also what we’re seeing HBO do this year with The Last of Us, we’d say to go ahead and project the series making its big return on Sunday, January 7. If not that, there’s at least a chance that we’ll see that in the time that follows.

If this turns out to be the case, our hope is that come October or November, the date will be official. Why wait until later than that? The whole idea should be trying to find a way to generate buzz leading up to the premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

