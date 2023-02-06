Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What’s around the corner?

We know that Euphoria season 3 is coming to HBO at some point down the road — the hard part is being patient for it!

With this being said, is there a chance that we’re going to get some sort of reprieve here in the relatively near future … at least when it comes to our desire for news? There is some evidence of that very thing already. After all, we’re in February! This is when, after all, production is going to kick off.

At the time of this writing, we’ve yet to see much of anything when it comes to the official start of production, but there could be something more on this subject in the relatively near future. The question is just how much this show is going to be eager to promote it. They don’t have to stand up with a metaphorical megaphone and announce that the cast and crew are back. They can just work on the series in secret and have that be it.

Ultimately, a lot of the decision here could come from everyone determining how much Euphoria really needs an extra dose of promotion so close to it coming back — to us personally, we don’t think that it’s all that necessary. So long as there a compelling trailer down the road and some more specifics as to what lies ahead in there, it will be just fine. We anticipate that season 3 is going to premiere when we get around to early next year — think along the lines of January or February.

Our personal feeling

More than likely, someone in the cast is going to speak out about production being underway within the relatively near future. There are ways to do that without giving away any spoilers, which we’re sure is one of the big concerns a lot of people have.

